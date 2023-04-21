Barclays Lowers Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMUK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.54) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 206 ($2.55).

VMUK traded up GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 155.78 ($1.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,039,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.01, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.47).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

