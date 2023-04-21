Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.14) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on STAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.37) to GBX 970 ($12.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875 ($10.83).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

STAN traded down GBX 4.89 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 639.71 ($7.92). The company had a trading volume of 7,021,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,326. The company has a market cap of £18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 925.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 639.43. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 478.60 ($5.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.89).

Insider Buying and Selling

Standard Chartered Company Profile

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.14), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,086.08). In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.69), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($128,587.96). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.14), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($141,086.08). Insiders have sold 54,239 shares of company stock worth $38,364,700 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

