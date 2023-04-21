Barclays Trims NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Target Price to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NS has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NS opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 149.25% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $429.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 444.46%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.