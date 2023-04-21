Barclays Trims Victrex (LON:VCT) Target Price to GBX 2,280

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 2,310 ($28.59) to GBX 2,280 ($28.21) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of Victrex stock traded up GBX 43 ($0.53) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,660 ($20.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.74. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,510.30 ($18.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.17). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,691.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,702.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,908.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Victrex alerts:

Insider Activity at Victrex

In other Victrex news, insider Janet E. Ashdown purchased 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($23.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,481.25 ($24,107.47). Insiders acquired a total of 1,056 shares of company stock worth $1,977,218 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.