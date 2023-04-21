Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.40.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

ABX opened at C$25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.22.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.13%.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.