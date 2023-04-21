Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.40.
Barrick Gold Price Performance
ABX opened at C$25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.22.
Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
