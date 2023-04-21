BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. BAWAG Group has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.