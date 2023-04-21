Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $271.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

