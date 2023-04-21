Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 137,864,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,455,977. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.
Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.
