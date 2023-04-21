Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,464 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,568 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 137,864,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,455,977. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Bed Bath & Beyond

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.