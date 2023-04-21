Beddow Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $1,722,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 16,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

