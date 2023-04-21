Benchmark Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $71.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.11.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 23.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.