Benchmark Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $50.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TECK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TECK stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 18.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

