Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CL King increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.16 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

