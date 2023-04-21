Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Stephens upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CL King increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.
BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.16 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 171.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
See Also
