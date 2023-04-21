Berenberg Bank Downgrades Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:RVTTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Rovio Entertainment Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RVTTY opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
