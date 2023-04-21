Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital (LON:CAPD)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 166 ($2.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Capital in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 98.38 ($1.22) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £190.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Capital Increases Dividend

Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

