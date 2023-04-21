Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 529 ($6.55) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.69) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ONT stock opened at GBX 215.60 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.27. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.61).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

