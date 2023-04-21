Berkshire Bank Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after acquiring an additional 137,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $211.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $276.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

