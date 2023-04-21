Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading Down 4.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $21.99. 53,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 335,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 4.7 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

