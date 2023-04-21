BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,645,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 7,287,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 66.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BHPLF opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

