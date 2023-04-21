Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €38.18 ($41.50) and last traded at €38.58 ($41.93). Approximately 43,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.60 ($41.96).
GBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.43) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.
