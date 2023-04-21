BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.99 on Monday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

