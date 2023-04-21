Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.00

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €41.00 ($44.57) and last traded at €42.40 ($46.09), with a volume of 359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.60 ($45.22).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.57. The company has a market cap of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.65.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological medicines in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in hematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas. Its products include Haemoctin and Vihuma for the treatment of haemophilia A acute therapy and prophylaxis; and Haemonine for haemophilia B acute therapy and prophylaxis.

