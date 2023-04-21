BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. BitShares has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004421 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004413 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,931,777 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

