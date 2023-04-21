BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 7.5 %

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 723,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.43 million, a PE ratio of 184.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

