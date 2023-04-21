Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,236. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $20.24.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $493,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,932.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,590,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 93,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also

