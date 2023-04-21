Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

