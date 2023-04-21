BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.31. 125,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.