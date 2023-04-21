BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Up 13.7% in March

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 69,461 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 109,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $678,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

BTA stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 43,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,476. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

