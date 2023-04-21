BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $920.00 at Bank of America

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $696.38 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $674.26 and a 200-day moving average of $686.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

