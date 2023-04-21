Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97, Briefing.com reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.44. 312,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,033,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $123.18.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 120.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

