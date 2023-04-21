Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $444.10

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.10 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 467.88 ($5.79). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 457 ($5.66), with a volume of 7,325 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on Bloomsbury Publishing from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 475 ($5.88) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of £369.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2,070.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 444.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

