BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$92.57 and last traded at C$92.43. Approximately 26,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 56,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.20.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.56.

