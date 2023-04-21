BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$92.57 and last traded at C$92.43. Approximately 26,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 56,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.20.
BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.56.
See Also
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.