BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $154.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.