Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.

Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.5% of Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, reaching $2,663.75. 66,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,616. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,721.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,539.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,207.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

