Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 1,121,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.21. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,030,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

