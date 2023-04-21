Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Up 5.9% in March

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,160,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 14,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,965,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,963. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

