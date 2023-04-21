Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.18.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSX opened at $52.62 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.