Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 680,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brady by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 10,519.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 142,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 125,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brady Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BRC traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $52.45. 162,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

