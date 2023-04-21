Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 160,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.8 days.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Bragg Gaming Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 0.52. Bragg Gaming Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Research analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

