Braintrust (BTRST) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00003016 BTC on exchanges. Braintrust has a market cap of $66.10 million and $653,075.27 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

