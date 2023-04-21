Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Braskem stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 343,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 111.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Braskem by 160.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Braskem by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

