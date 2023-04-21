BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.23. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,505 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

