BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.23. BRF shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 29,505 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
