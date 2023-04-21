Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 437,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,815. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

