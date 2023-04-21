Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $629.87. 547,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $648.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.01. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

