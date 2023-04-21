Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT at $3.17

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTMX. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 558,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.63 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

