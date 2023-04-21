Brokerages Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) PT at $121.67

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.42.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Get SAP alerts:

Institutional Trading of SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SAP opened at $126.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $128.88.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.