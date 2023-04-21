Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 2,123.33

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.28).

SDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Schroders to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 510 ($6.31) to GBX 470 ($5.82) in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Schroders

In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 4,400 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,556.37). In related news, insider Deborah Waterhouse purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($25,458.36). Also, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,556.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,240. 43.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schroders Stock Performance

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 482 ($5.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 450.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 1.19. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 533.33 ($6.60).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

