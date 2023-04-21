Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the March 15th total of 679,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. 54,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,610. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.57.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

