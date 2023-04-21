Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 13.5% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

