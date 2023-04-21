BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 18,935 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $355,409.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,512,002.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 4,834 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $91,459.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,011,565.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,193 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.27. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

