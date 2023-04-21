Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Update

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the March 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.69.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 521,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10,038.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.